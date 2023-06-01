Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple arrests at Washington Square Park during march in support of trans people

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- There were arrests Wednesday at a Manhattan march in support of transgender people.

It unfolded at Washington Square Park.

Some of the marchers told CBS2 they were upset that the number of police officers outnumbered the demonstrators on the eve of the start of Pride month.

No word yet on how many people were arrested.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 10:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.