Multiple arrests at Washington Square Park during march in support of trans people
NEW YORK -- There were arrests Wednesday at a Manhattan march in support of transgender people.
It unfolded at Washington Square Park.
Some of the marchers told CBS2 they were upset that the number of police officers outnumbered the demonstrators on the eve of the start of Pride month.
No word yet on how many people were arrested.
