Transgender rights protesters arrested in Washington Square Park on eve of Pride Month

NEW YORK -- At least four people marching for the rights of transgender individuals were arrested overnight in Washington Square Park.

Police said the protesters were charged with disorderly conduct out of dozens who marched through the park.

Some protesters were upset and said police outnumbered demonstrators.

The arrests happened on the eve of Pride Month in a contentious political climate for LGBTQ+ communities as trans rights are in focus nationwide.

Seventeen states have enacted laws restricting gender-affirming care and surgery for transgender minors, and more are expected to follow.

For instance, Texas lawmakers also voted to restrict transgender athletes from competing in college sports based on gender identity.

Like other more liberal states, Michigan has a new law against discrimination and Democrats there are pushing for a ban on conversion therapy, which aims to reorient a person's sexuality.