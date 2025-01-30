NYC flights to Washington, D.C. canceled after plane crash in Potomac River

NEW YORK -- A deadly plane crash over the Potomac River near Washington, D.C. canceled flights to and from Reagan National Airport overnight.

The airport is expected to reopen around 11 a.m. Thursday, while the search continues for the 64 people on board the American Airlines plane that collided with a U.S. Army helicopter. So far, sources say at least 30 bodies have been recovered.

NYC airports cancel flights to Washington, D.C.

As of 7:30 a.m., more than a dozen flights to Washington, D.C. were canceled from New York City's three major airports: John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports.

JFK lists nine cancellations between 8 and 8:55 a.m. for nine different airlines. Flights departing at 9:59 a.m. or later are listed as on schedule.

LaGuardia has four cancellations between 6 and 8:29 a.m. for American and Delta airlines. Flights departing at 11:29 a.m. or later are listed as on schedule.

Newark has three cancellations between 7 and 9 a.m. for United Airlines. Flights departing at 11 a.m. or later are listed as on schedule.

Travelers should check with their airline for the status of specific flights.

American Airlines CEO issues statement

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom released a video statement overnight, saying in part, "I'd like to express our deep sorrows about these events."

"This is a difficult day for all of us at American Airlines, and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, partners, first responders, along with their families and loved ones," he said.

Isom also noted the airline is sending a team to Washington, D.C. and he will be traveling there, as well.

"We're cooperating fully with the National Transportation Safety Board in its investigation and will continue to provide all the information we can," his statement continued.

Meanwhile, a conference room has been set up at Reagan National Airport for passengers' family members, some of whom were already at the airport waiting to pick up their loved ones when the news broke.

American Airlines has also established a number that family members of those believed to be on the flight can call: 1-800-679-8215.

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story.