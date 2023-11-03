Wappingers Falls, N.Y. officials investigating how gas line rupture led to explosion that injured 15 and caused 4 homes to collapse

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. -- Officials on Friday continued to investigate how a gas line ruptured and caused an explosion in Dutchess County that injured 15 people, including first responders.

The blast in Wappingers Falls on Thursday started a fire and caused four homes to collapse.

"I was screaming 'Get out! Get out! Get out!' I was crying, it was real emotional. It was scary to see the flames go up and I was scared for the people because I knew that it was going to be tragic," said neighbor Ivette Valez-Butler.

Investigators said construction workers doing a job in the area struck a gas line while using an excavator to dig underground.

"There is no criminal intent here. There's nothing that we find that leads to any criminal activity at all. It seems like it was just a mere accident at this point," said Wappingers Falls Police Commissioner Paul Italiano.

Friday, crews were cleaning up what's left where the four collapsed homes once stood, while neighbors said they were counting their blessings.

Ten of the 15 people hurt, mostly residents, were in critical condition. A mother and her child were airlifted to Westchester Medical Center.

"I was standing on my porch. I saw the young kid taken away. I was crying. He had blood on his feet, blood on his face, he was just slumped over. I don't even know if the kid was alive," said Valez-Butler.

Five first responders were hurt and released from the hospital.