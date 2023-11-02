Watch CBS News
Crews respond to large fire, building collapse in Village of Wappinger Falls, N.Y.

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. -- Emergency responders are on the scene of a large fire in the Village of Wappingers Falls in Dutchess County.

A spokesperson for County Executive William F.X. O'Neil reported an explosion and collapse of a building at 4 Brick Row.

County officials asked residents to avoid Main Street near Mesier Park and North Mesier Avenue.

chopper-1pm3-hi-res-still-14-12-5628.jpg
Smoke rises after an apparent house explosion in Wappingers Falls, N.Y. on Nov. 2, 2023.  CBS2

Multiple people were treated at the scene, and others were transported to the hospital, including by Medevac. There is a partial shutdown of Route 9D, with many local fire companies at the scene.

"I have been briefed on the building collapse in Dutchess County and have deployed state emergency services personnel to assist in response efforts. As the situation develops, I urge all New Yorkers to follow the direction of law enforcement and other first responders working to keep the community safe. I join all New Yorkers in praying for the Village of Wappingers Falls," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

CBS New York has multiple crews on the way to the scene, and we'll update this story with the latest developments as they become available.

