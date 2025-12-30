Wayward wallaby escapes from New Jersey animal farm

A marsupial is missing from a South Jersey animal sanctuary after breaking out of its enclosure. Lots of Love Farm in Williamstown, New Jersey said a wallaby named Rex escaped Monday night.

In a Facebook post, the animal rescue said Rex is "friendly but on the run." Anyone who happens to catch Rex in an enclosed area is asked to call the farm at 856-728-4188.

Ron Layden, who owns Lots of Love, said it's possible that someone accidentally left Rex's pen open before he escaped sometime around 4 or 5 p.m. on Monday.

"He's probably hunkered down somewhere," Layden said. "But I don't think the cold's going to bother him."

"I don't think people are going to see him today because he's probably hiding out trying to stay warm," he added.

Rex the wallaby missing from Lots of Love Farm in New Jersey Lots of Love Farm

Monroe Township Police said several officers responded to reports of a loose "kangaroo" that was almost hit by a car while crossing the street near East Malaga Road and South Black Horse Pike around 9 p.m. Monday.

Police also said they got another call about the wallaby being spotted in the Williamstown Walmart parking lot off the Black Horse Pike. Several videos posted on social media showed a kangaroo-like animal hopping around outside the store.

Officers were unable to catch Rex, but said he was last seen in the woods near the Walmart.

Wallabies are similar to kangaroos, but are just a bit smaller. Their long tails are used for balance, and they typically hop around on their powerful hind legs. They are native to areas of the South Pacific like Australia and Papua New Guinea.

As of now, Rex has not been found, but police are keeping an eye out for him.