Undermanned-yet-inspiring Wagner hoping for game of its life against No. 1 North Carolina at NCAA tournament

Wagner ready to take on mighty North Carolina on Thursday afternoon

NEW YORK -- March Madness has officially reached Staten Island.

Wagner College is still riding a high following the first NCAA tournament win in school history, 71-68 over Howard in the First Four on Tuesday.

The Seahawks (17-15), the 16th seed in the West Region, will take on No. 1 North Carolina (27-7) on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can watch it right here on CBS2.

"The man up there allows us to play at the highest level against one of the best teams in the country," Wagner guard Julian Brown said. "We are very confident. It doesn't really matter who we play, of course. Give credit to them. They're a great team but we are also a great team."

It hasn't been easy for the Staten Island-based school. Many players got injured throughout the season, leaving only about half healthy enough to play.

"Seven players. It's so unreal. We are just excited to be here," guard Melvin Council Jr. said.

"We take pride in putting on for our Tri-State Area, where we come from," guard Tahron Elliott said.

All of the injuries meant months of no-contact practice. Wagner coach Donald Copeland called it unconventional, but the team persevered.

"Never let us fall into doubt. I never dumb downed our expectations," Copeland said. "I expected 13 players, but we always don't get what we want."

From the school's campus to local bars, watch parties were held across the island on Tuesday. Robert Casatelli, co-owner of Kettle Black Bar, said there's more to come if the team continues to advance.

"This is an underdog story. Having seven kids go out there battling against these big schools, it's going to be unbelievable," Casatelli said.

The Seahawks' success is already rubbing off on other student-athletes.

"Fight through adversary like they did," sophomore softball player Payton Janicki said.

"We are taking that as motivation to excel for the season and try and be better," senior softball player Samantha Tran said.

This has already been a historic season for Wagner, as it has never gotten this far in the NCAA tournament. The players are already legends on campus.