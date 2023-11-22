Volunteers take pleasure in helping those suffering from food insecurity on Long Island

LONG ISLAND -- Food insecurity has worsened this holiday season, and Long Island food banks say they can't keep up with demand.

Thousands of families in need are relying on the goodwill of donors and volunteers.

"I love volunteering here and helping the community that comes here. There is such a need for this," Roseann Kozarsky said Wednesday.

Kozarsky was among a multitude donating their time and love this holiday season.

Omari Thomas calls it rewarding.

"I come here to volunteer. It makes me feel good inside," Thomas said.

Long Island is seeing a staggering increase in families teetering on the hunger cliff.

"Some of our pantries are reporting upwards of 60% new people coming into the programs," said Paule Pachter, CEO of Long Island Cares.

Among them was grateful housekeeper Flor Carvajid of Bellmore, who was able to pick up turkey and sides for her partner and children.

"Happy, so happy, very happy," Carvajid said.

As pandemic-related benefits ended this year, families using Long Island food banks are also facing an end to grace periods paying some bills, amid inflationary prices for food.

"Please, take the time. When you are out grocery shopping, just pick up a couple of extra things for those who might be food insecure," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

Non-perishables are being collected at all Nassau County buildings until Christmas, and spreading that word is two social media influencers -- former NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom and activist Emily Austin.

"I would never tell my followers to do something I wouldn't do, so I hope that by me giving back to the community, I can can organically influence them to give back," Austin said.

"So now it's time for me to give back, so that is why I encourage everyone to not look at your own table. Look towards others and have some empathy and sympathy," Kanter Freedom said.

A record number 65,000 children on Long Island have limited or uncertain access to adequate food during the holidays.