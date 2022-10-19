Annual Village Halloween parade returns, will be led by all-female Brass Queens band
NEW YORK -- The annual Halloween parade in the Village is coming back this year with a twist.
For the first time in its 49-year history, it will be led by all women -- an eight-piece brass band called the Brass Queens.
The parade steps off Monday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. It will travel along Sixth Avenue from Canal Street to 15th Street.
Anyone can participate, but VIP tickets are also being sold.
Organizers say this year's theme is freedom.
