Watch CBS News
Local News

Annual Village Halloween parade returns, will be led by all-female Brass Queens band

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Village Halloween parade to be led by women for first time
Village Halloween parade to be led by women for first time 00:30

NEW YORK -- The annual Halloween parade in the Village is coming back this year with a twist.

For the first time in its 49-year history, it will be led by all women -- an eight-piece brass band called the Brass Queens.

The parade steps off Monday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. It will travel along Sixth Avenue from Canal Street to 15th Street.

RELATED STORY: Experts say Americans likely to spend big bucks on Halloween, but CBS2 has tips for those looking to save money

Anyone can participate, but VIP tickets are also being sold.

Organizers say this year's theme is freedom.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 8:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.