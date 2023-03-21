Viktoria Nasyrova faces sentencing for attempted cheesecake poisoning of lookalike

NEW YORK -- A sentencing hearing will be held Tuesday for a Brooklyn woman convicted of trying to kill her lookalike with a poisoned cheesecake.

A jury found Viktoria Nasyrova guilty last month. Prosecutors said she hoped to kill Olga Svyk in 2016 with a cheesecake laced with a potentially fatal drug in an attempt to steal Svyk's identity and return to Russia.

The district attorney said Syvk vomited and hallucinated but survived.

Nasyrova faces up to 25 years in prison.