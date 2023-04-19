Viktoria Nasyrova sentenced in attempted cheesecake poisoning of lookalike Olga Svyk

NEW YORK -- Sentencing was held Wednesday for a Brooklyn woman convicted of trying to kill her lookalike with a poisoned cheesecake.

Viktoria Nasyrova was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being found guilty back in February.

Prosecutors said she hoped to kill Olga Svyk in 2016 with a cheesecake laced with a potentially fatal drug in an attempt to steal Svyk's identity and return to Russia.

The district attorney said Syvk vomited and hallucinated but survived.

Svyk is expected to give a victim impact statement at the sentencing.