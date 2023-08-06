Vigil held in Washington Heights for Alexis Martinez, NYPD officer killed in apparent murder-suicide

NEW YORK -- People were coming together in Washington Heights on Sunday night to remember an NYPD officer who lost his life last week.

Alexis Martinez was just 26 year old when he was killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

Fellow officers, family and friends were at the 34th Precinct, where he started his career.

Martinez was a Bronx narcotics officer, with five years on the job. Last Wednesday, in the Soundview section of the borough, police say his father shot and killed Martinez, before killing himself.

Martinez is remembered as a dedicated officer, who loved helping others.

"Officer Martinez was someone when he went into a room, and smiled, he lit up the room. Everyone remembers him as a amazing young person who loves people and likes to mentor young people," said Alejandro Zayas, of the New York State Chaplain Task Force. "A person that cared about the community, that wanted to make a difference. He was ambitious. He wanted to be a sergeant, a detective. That was his goal. That was his dream."

Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

