1-year-old girl dies from injuries sustained in Rockland County crash

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. -- A 1-year-old girl has died from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Rockland County, police said Wednesday.

Police say a Nissan Pathfinder and a box truck collided around 9 a.m. Tuesday on Route 303 near Hillside Lane in Valley Cottage.

The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder and her two children, a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said Wednesday that the 1-year-old later succumbed to her injuries. The 31-year-old mother and the 3-year-old boy are recovering.

The driver of the box truck had to be extricated by firefighters. Police say he was taken to a local hospital and is also recovering.

Route 303 was closed for seven hours while police investigated.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Police ask any witnesses or anyone who has information regarding this crash to call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.