2 young children, 2 adults hurt in Rockland County crash

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. -- In Rockland County, police say four people were hurt after a crash involving an SUV and a truck Tuesday.

It happened just before 9 a.m. near Route 303 and Hillside Lane in Valley Cottage.

Police say the driver of an SUV and a box truck collided. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

According to police, the 31-year-old woman driving the SUV and two young passengers in the vehicle, ages 3 and 1, were treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The fire department extricated the driver of the box truck from his vehicle. He was also treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital via ambulance. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Route 303 has since completely reopened.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Clarkstown Police at (845) 639-5800.