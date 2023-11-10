Watch CBS News
USS New York sails into Pier 88 ahead of Veterans Day

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Saturday is Veterans Day, a day to honor and pay tribute to the military.

This year, the USS New York is in town to celebrate. 

The amphibious assault ship has a special connection to New York City. Its bow was forged with steel salvaged from the World Trade Center, and memorials onboard honor the victims of September 11th. 

The USS New York is docked at Pier 88, where Commanding Officer Capt. Benjamin Oakes spoke with us live from the flight deck. 

We asked him about the ship's mission and motto, and his excitement to march in the Veterans Day Parade. 

The USS New York will be open to the public Sunday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CLICK HERE for more information. 

November 10, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

