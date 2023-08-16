USS Intrepid celebrates 80 years since it was commissioned into service

NEW YORK - Eighty years ago Wednesday, the USS Intrepid was commissioned into active military service.

Wednesday morning, former crew members will return to mark their legendary ship's anniversary.

Sine 1943, more than 50,000 people served on board the aircraft carrier. The Intrepid's first mission was in the Pacific during WWII. The ship saw combat, and was hit by Japanese kamikazes.

The crew even participated in the space race by picking up astronauts and their space capsules during ocean landings in 196.

The carrier was decommissioned in 1974, but reopened as the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in 1982.

Robert Cassara is attending Wednesday's ceremony. He served on the ship as a radioman. He's talking with CBS New York's Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi this morning. Watch the interview in the video above.

The Intrepid Museum is located at Pier 86. For more information about the Intrepid, CLICK HERE.