Former USS Intrepid crewmen celebrate 80th anniversary The USS Intrepid is a floating fortress that once sailed into the heart of battle. Now, it's a symbol of honor and sacrifice. The Intrepid was commissioned 80 years ago Wednesday. CBS New York's Steve Overmyer was with some of the former crewmen as they celebrated its anniversary and its memories. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/3QBikAw