Belgium knocks out U.S. men 4-1 in World Cup, ending the Americans' run in Seattle

Belgium defeated the U.S. Men's National Team 4-1 on Monday night in the World Cup round of 16 knockout match in Seattle, ending the Americans' hopes of reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in 24 years.

The U.S. kicked off the match with the same starting XI as against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32, but Belgium immediately put pressure on the Americans in the first few minutes of the first half, and Belgian midfielder Charles De Ketelaere put one in the back of the net in the ninth minute.

After a hydration break, the Americans gained their footing, and Malik Tillman was able to even the score after the half-hour mark with a free kick that deflected off the head of a Belgian player.

U.S.' Chris Richards, Belgium's Nicolas Raskin, and Belgium's Youri Tielemans fight for the ball during a soccer game between the USA and the Belgian national team Red Devils, on Monday, July 6, 2026, at the Seattle Field, in Seattle. DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images

The tie lasted just about two minutes as De Ketelaere sent a header into the top corner. U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino showed his frustration by kicking a rack in front of the bench, sending four water bottles flying.

In the second half, Belgium came back with even more pressure on the U.S. defense. When goalkeeper Matt Freese wandered a little too far off his post in the 56th minute, Hans Vanaken gave Belgium another goal advantage.

The USMNT continued to struggle to find shots on target, and star striker Christian Pulisic was substituted out due to injury.

Referee Adham Makhadmeh checks in as Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States reacts after being challenged by Youri Tielemans #8 of Belgium during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between the USA and Belgium at Seattle Stadium on July 6, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

U.S. lead scorer Folarin Balogun — whose red card suspension for the match was lifted — attempted to make something happen for the Americans in the time they had left, but the few shots near the goal were easily thwarted by the Belgian defense and veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Despite his anticipated presence, Balogun had little impact. His best chance came in the 82nd minute, when Courtois got in front of a left-footed attempt. Balogun was later subbed out in the stoppage time.

Belgium then put the nail in the U.S.' coffin with a last-minute goal.

In a post-match interview, U.S. captain Tim Ream said he can't think about what went wrong until he has time to process his feelings.

"There's so many different thoughts and emotions that are running through me at the minute that I'm not even thinking tactically, or what could have been different or what we should have done different," Ream told reporters. "It's just one of those ... I probably won't be able to personally think about for a few days until I really sit back and allow the emotions to subside and look at it from an analytical and technical standpoint."

Tyler Adams also spoke briefly, summing up the match: "Today wasn't a good day."

Defender Chris Richards said, "I'm just very disappointed with how today went, with myself, personally ... It's just one of those days."

Belgium also eliminated the Americans in the 2014 round of 16. The team will face Spain on Friday in Inglewood, California, and the winner of that match will play in the semifinal against either France or Morocco.

Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pictured in action during a soccer game between the USA and the Belgian national team, Red Devils. DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images

The Americans have dropped 11 of their last 12 games against European opponents, winning only their round of 32 match against Bosnia-Herzegovina. A heralded generation led by Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Adams only partially accomplished their goal of lifting soccer's stature closer to that of the NFL, MLB and the NBA.

The U.S. men last reached the quarterfinals in 2002 and were eliminated by Germany.

Balogun, who was playing in his first World Cup for the Americans, became the first U.S. player to score two goals in a match in the tournament since 1930. He finished the tournament with three goals, matching Landon Donovan in 2010 for the second-most goals by an American in a World Cup. Bert Patenaude holds the U.S. record with four in the initial tournament in 1930.