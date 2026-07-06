Chris Richards on Balogun red card controversy, U.S.-Belgium knockout match: "It's business as usual"

U.S. Men's National Team defender Chris Richards said he gives credit to teammate Folarin Balogun after FIFA lifted the striker's red card suspension.

Speaking on the controversy ahead of the win-or-go-home World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium, Richards told "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil he didn't have insight into how the appeal against Balogun's suspension went down, but he praised his teammate's conduct after he was sent off the field last week after colliding with Tarik Muharemović of Bosnia-Herzegovina in a tackle.

"Maybe it was the way that Flo conducted himself after the red card ... I think maybe that opened the door for potentially this decision," Richards said. "I give a lot of credit to Flo. He could have obviously gone the other direction with his response, but it is very refreshing that we got this decision."

"Business as usual" ahead of U.S.-Belgium World Cup match

Richards said FIFA's decision to lift the one-match suspension, which came after President Trump called FIFA President Gianni Infantino last week, was a "big relief" for Balogun and gives the team more confidence going into a tough match against Belgium.

"All week long, we trained with Flo. In training, he hasn't missed a day. So for us, it's business as usual," Richards told CBS News. "When you have your starting guy who's been scoring a lot of goals for you this tournament, I think it definitely gives you maybe an extra ounce of confidence that you need."

Richards and Balogun are among the starting XI for Monday night's match. The same 11 players were named for the previous matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina (2-0) and Paraguay (4-1).

Monday night's match "means everything," Richards said. "It's a knockout round game against a really good opponent in Seattle. For us, every time we're able to wear the red, white, and blue, it means the world to us, but again, it's a knockout round game to continue on this tournament."

Chris Richards on 1st World Cup and U.S. soccer boom

As a center-back for Premier League club Crystal Palace, Richards has faced the best of the best in soccer, but it is his first time representing the U.S. at the FIFA World Cup.

"It's something that I had dreamt about my whole life, but it didn't quite feel obtainable. Not many people from Alabama are playing professional soccer, especially playing for the national team," Richards said.

The 26-year-old recalled telling people when he was growing up that he wanted to be a pro soccer player, and people would laugh. Having the World Cup on home soil has made his experience the opposite.

"Now that all of America has been able to experience this soccer culture that I've loved my whole life, it's been amazing," Richards said.