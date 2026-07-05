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U.S. lead scorer Folarin Balogun will play in World Cup match against Belgium after suspension is lifted

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Kerry Breen
News Editor
Kerry Breen is a news editor at CBSNews.com. A graduate of New York University's Arthur L. Carter School of Journalism, she previously worked at NBC News' TODAY Digital. She covers current events, breaking news and issues including substance use.
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Lead U.S. Men's National Team scorer Folarin Balogun will be eligible to play in the World Cup match against Belgium tomorrow, after FIFA's disciplinary committee overturned a red card suspension he received on Wednesday. 

The news was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by U.S. Soccer. The organization said that it is "pleased" that Balogun will be able to compete at the match in Seattle, Washington. 

Balogun was sent off in the second half of the United States' match against Bosnia and Herzegovina for a challenge on a defender, which the referee punished with a red card following a VAR review. The U.S. went on to win the match, but Balogun's suspension was set to keep him from Monday's game. 

U.S. Soccer did not say why FIFA's disciplinary committee overturned the suspension. FIFA has not issued a statement. 

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

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