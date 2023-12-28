U.S. population grew to more than 335 million in 2023. Here's the prediction for 2024.

How the U.S. population size could change How the U.S. population size is expected to change 06:47

America's population grew by more than 1.75 million over 2023 and at midnight on New Year's Day, the population is expected to be 335,893,238, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday.

As Americans ring in 2024, the population will have grown 1,759,535 since Jan. 1 of 2023, a 0.53% increase. It's also an increase of 4,443,957 people from 2020's April 1 Census Day. The greatest increase has been in the South, followed by the West, with smaller growth in the Midwest and Northeast.

In the coming month, the U.S. is expected to experience one birth every 9 seconds and one death every 9.5 seconds, according to the Census Bureau's estimate. International migration is anticipated to add one person to the U.S. population every 28.3 seconds. The end result of combining births, deaths and net international migration is a one person increase to the U.S. population every 24.2 seconds.

The U.S. population is projected to reach a high of nearly 370 million in 2080, the Census Bureau said in November. The agency projects America's population will then edge downward to about 366 million in 2100.

The U.S. is the third most populous country in the world, coming in behind China and India, according to the Census Bureau's Population Clock. Indonesia and Pakistan round out the top five.

The worldwide population hit 8 billion just over a year ago, having reached 7 billion in 2011, according to the United Nations. The global total is anticipated to reach 8,019,876,189 by midnight on New Year's Day, according to the Census Bureau's calculations.

Officials project there will be 4.3 births and 2 deaths worldwide every second in January. The world's population is expected to grow to more than 10 billion during the next 60 years.

The Census Bureau's real-time counts of both the world and U.S. populations can be tracked here.