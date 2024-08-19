Excitement builds for US Open as Fan Week starts in Queens. See a complete list of events.

NEW YORK - The US Open kicks off in New York next week.

Before all the action starts, thousands of tennis fans are already getting in on the fun at Fan Week.

There are interactive activities for all ages - check out a complete list of events.

Best of all, access to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is free for Fan Week, though certain events require tickets, or a FanPass.

Fan Week offers a chance for young tennis fans to see the pros in action.

"All the big stars are practicing"

"There really is something for everyone. You can watch the qualifying tournament - up and coming stars competing for the last few slots in the tournament. You can watch the players practice. Coco Gauff, Novak Djokavic, Carlos Alcarez - all the big stars are practicing, getting ready for the Open," said Nicole Kankam of the United States Tennis Association.

"We're having a great time today. Our flight actually got canceled yesterday. So we're staying at a hotel right down the road. And this was available. And we're having the best time today," Long Island resident Jeff Neubauer said.

"We've basically been playing together now for those last two years. Wanted to bring them out here and have a good time," Harlem resident Uzo Ometu said.

Fan Week runs until Sunday.