US Open hairstylists working their magic to make players look good

NEW YORK -- Fans are flocking to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to see the greatest tennis in the world. But what they might not know is, off the court, expert hands are working a different kind of magic.

At a pop-up hair salon inside Arthur Ashe Stadium's training facility, France native Julien Farel has been stylist to the U.S. Open stars for 15 years.

"For them to play, it's about having their hair look good without being in their face," he said.

Throughout the tournament, Farel and his salon team prepare the pros to be viewed by millions.

Counting Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as clients, Farel said the right haircut can boost confidence on the court.

"I cut Nadal from long to short in 2010, and he won the tournament," he said. "That was the best reward."

Treatments protect the hair and scalp from the sun and sweat, plus dryness brought on by frequent showers.

"The players in general wash their hair between two and three times a day," Farel said.

Braids, manicures, and makeup are also on the menu.

Player Lidziya Marozava from Belarus said it's convenient amid her hectic schedule.

"Everything is in a rush," she said.

As players get eliminated over the course of the tournament, the salon's clientele dwindles.

"Five hundred at the beginning. Two at the end," Farel said.

But there's always a buzz in the salon.

"For me, it's a very exciting two weeks -- not the most relaxing ones but very exciting ones," Farel said.

Stylist Jonn Rhamani said he loves getting to meet players from around the world.

"They'll go back to exercising and doing what they have to do, so we bring them a little rest and a little relaxation," he said. "And a little glamour."

