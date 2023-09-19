Watch CBS News
Upset over fossil fuel funding, protesters block main entrance of Bank of America tower

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A protest happened Tuesday morning in front of the Bank of America tower.

People were seen blocking the front entrance.

The protest was linked to Climate Week. Demonstrators said Bank of America has poured millions of dollars into the fossil fuel industry.

Police made some arrests.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 12:49 PM

