UPS drivers rally at Teamsters hall on Long Island with labor negotiations at a standstill between delivery company, union

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- With a deadline looming, labor negotiations are at a standstill between UPS and the Teamsters Union.

Union members rallied at the Teamsters hall in New Hyde Park on Saturday.

Related story: Teamsters in Queens gear up for possible UPS strike

They're calling for higher pay, more full-time jobs and better safety conditions.

"You see CEOs and high-level management getting lucrative, million-dollar stock options, and they did not touch one package. They did not deliver one package. Now it's time to be rewarded for your tireless work," Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien said.

A spokesperson for UPS tells CBS New York a tentative agreement is in place on more than 50 issues and the delivery company is urging the Teamsters to return to the negotiating table.

If a deal is not reached by July 31, more than 340,000 UPS drivers are prepared to strike.