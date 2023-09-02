Caught on camera: Driver attacks UPS driver in Queens
NEW YORK -- A road rage incident was caught on camera in Queens on Friday.
It happened at 42nd Place and Northern Boulevard in Astoria.
A driver is seen getting out of his vehicle and hitting a UPS driver in the head with a blunt object.
Police say the SUV driver also broke the UPS truck's windshield.
Investigators say the driver of the SUV left his vehicle behind and fled the scene on foot.
So far, no arrests have been made.
The UPS driver was not seriously hurt.
