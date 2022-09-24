Police: Woman sexually assaulted while jogging in Upper Manhattan park

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was jogging in a park in Upper Manhattan.

As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, people who visit Fort Tryon Park regularly say it's usually populated with folks riding their bikes or jogging, but Saturday morning, one woman out for some exercise was sexually assaulted.

It all happened just after 11 a.m.

Police say the victim was jogging inside the park when a man approached, then sexually assaulted her.

The park is near the Henry Hudson Parkway and Dyckman Street.

The suspect fled on a dark-colored moped.

For hours, the NYPD manned the scene, surveilling the area and taking digital images as they worked to find clues.

People in the area were shocked to hear about the attack.

"I think it's pretty well-populated. It seems pretty safe, so that's pretty surprising," Susan Cervantes said.

"I'm just pretty surprised that it happened in broad daylight. Things like that don't normally happen. There's people biking here all the time, running trails, I'm here just casually walking, so finding that out, I'm like, whoa," one man said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. As of this hour, the suspect is still at large.