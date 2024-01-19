Video shows NYPD officer getting struck by driver on Upper East Side
NEW YORK -- New video has been released of a crash on the Upper East Side that sent a police officer to the hospital Wednesday.
It happened after officers stopped a woman at Park Avenue near 71st Street.
Investigators say as an officer approached the car, the driver ran him down.
She was taken into custody and is being held on bail.
The police officer suffered a broken arm and leg.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.