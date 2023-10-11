Hundreds gather outside United Nations at rally, vigil in support of Israel

Hundreds gather outside United Nations at rally, vigil in support of Israel

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of people gathered outside the United Nations at a rally and vigil in support of Israel on Tuesday.

Thousands of people filled Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, steps away from the United Nations, carrying signs that said "New York stands with Israel."

Both the mayor and governor spoke at the rally, which was organized by several Jewish organizations, including UJA Federation of New York, which has already allocated $10 million in emergency funding for immediate relief to Israeli victims.

With New York holding the largest population of Jewish people outside of Israel, many in the crowd said their minds have been consumed with fear for family and friends overseas.

"The Jewish community of New York together with our friends and supporters, we're looking for an opportunity to come out and ensure that our brothers and sisters in Israel knew that we were there with them, feeling their pain and standing with them. So tonight is really an organic expression of the emotion of so many of us here in New York to say that we stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel, we are grieving with them and we stand with them," said Hindy Poupko, with UJA Federation of New York.

There was a heavy police presence, and the NYPD deployed counterterrorism officers and intelligence personnel.

The plaza cleared out after the official rally, but afterwards, pro-Palestinian protesters and Israel supporters faced off on Second Avenue.

At this hour, there are no reports of arrests.