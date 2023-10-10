Staten Island elected officials show support for Israel

NEW YORK - In light of the violence taking place in Israel, elected officials on Staten Island stood in solidarity with the Jewish community.

A gathering with elected officials and community leaders took place at the Joan & Alan Bernikow Jewish Community Center

"The people of Staten Island understand sadly what terrorism feels like, and today, so do the people of Israel. We we were attacked, Israel stood with us. Now, when Israel is attacked, we must stand with them," Borough President Vito Fossella said.

It's one of many events across the area that's mean to show solidarity with Israel. It's sponsored by the Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island, and is tasked with fostering community and engagement.

Organizers say, in these trying times, gatherings like this make a difference. The message for Israel is that support for its people is bipartisan and strong.