Expect delays and detours in Manhattan due to United Nations General Assembly
NEW YORK -- The United Nations General Assembly is in session this week, so anticipate delays, road closures and temporary frozen zones in New York City.
It will mostly impact the East Side, specifically around the FDR Drive at First Avenue between 42nd and 48th Streets.
Monday is also a Gridlock Alert Day, when the worst traffic in the city is expected. Drivers should avoid Midtown, if possible.
Expect delays and diversions for MTA buses and subways in the area, too.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.