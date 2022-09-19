Watch CBS News
Expect delays and detours in Manhattan due to United Nations General Assembly

NEW YORK -- The United Nations General Assembly is in session this week, so anticipate delays, road closures and temporary frozen zones in New York City. 

It will mostly impact the East Side, specifically around the FDR Drive at First Avenue between 42nd and 48th Streets. 

Monday is also a Gridlock Alert Day, when the worst traffic in the city is expected. Drivers should avoid Midtown, if possible. 

Expect delays and diversions for MTA buses and subways in the area, too. 

Click here for the remaining 2022 Gridlock Alert Days. 

