Impact of New York City budget cuts to be felt in veterans services

NEW YORK -- CBS New York continues to look at how New York City budget cuts will impact residents.

We recently spoke to veterans about what it will mean for them.

Alberto Rivera is an Army veteran who these days spends most of his time with his service dog Toby, helping other veterans at VA hospitals in the city.

"I walk around with the dog and engage other veterans," Rivera said.

But he said his whole life changed after one operation in Iraq.

"I lost five guys in a helicopter accident. One survived," Rivera said. "I had a lot of guilt over the guys I didn't get to bring back with me."

He has had PTSD since.

"I went the route many veterans do with self medicating. I received a general under honorable discharge, which means I couldn't continue with my service," Rivera said.

That one one tier under honorable discharge.

"Up until recently, general under honorable discharge, I could not get healthcare and I was actually turned away by the VA in 2017. That breaks your heart," Rivera said.

Samuel Jung is a military veteran who helped his fellow service members with legal services while serving.

"I saw first hand stories of service members who went to my office, (told) their side of the story, the struggles they went through that they weren't comfortable telling commanders," Jung said.

Jung now helps other veterans with getting discharge upgrades. He's an attorney with the New York Legal Assistance Group.

"Often times, they get less than honorable discharges because of undiagnosed PTSD, MST, TBI, military sexual trauma," Jung said.

Rivera is one of more than 150 veterans Jung has been helping with the upgrade and health, housing and education benefits process. However, he may lose his job due to the city's 5% budget cuts.

"Helping veterans, my brothers and sister in arms, that's my passion. It would be a real shame if I wasn't able to do that," Jung said.

And the cuts would jeopardize Rivera's military upgrade and benefits, too.

"Veterans, a lot of reasons why they are killing themselves, there's a common thread. It's hope," Rivera said.

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, 17 veterans die by suicide every day.

Rivera says people like Jung gave him hope. He's now hoping the budget cuts don't change that hope.

"We are asking for what we earned, deserve, need. Veterans need help. A lot of us need help," Rivera said.

Veterans say the budget cuts may potentially increase the veteran suicide and homeless rates in New York City. They're calling on Mayor Eric Adams to reconsider.

CBS New York reached out to the mayor's office, but did not immediately hear back.