United Federation of Teachers President Mike Mulgrew worried school bus strike may happen next week

Plans in place for possible school bus strike in NYC

NEW YORK - New York City public school students head back to class Thursday as the possibility of a school bus driver strike looms.

School buses will run Thursday and Friday.

The Department of Education has contingency plans for next week if the union representing bus drivers and attendants calls a strike, impacting up to 80,000 students.

The head of the teachers union said he's worried.

"Drivers need to be paid appropriately and bus companies need to be held accountable, but these are labor relations and I know quite well that they can get quite ugly and tough," Mike Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, said.

If there's a strike, MetroCards will be available for regular buses.

Families would be reimbursed for alternative transportation.

There will also be rideshare services for special ed students and others who need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.