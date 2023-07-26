Residents try to salvage items after fire destroys apartments in Unionport, The Bronx

NEW YORK - One resident is still in the hospital after fast-spreading fire destroyed several apartment buildings and storefronts in the Unionport section of the Bronx on Monday.

CBS New York got first-hand look of the aftermath of an intense fire that tore through two buildings on Castle Hill Avenue. The apartment building is in complete disrepair, practically looking abandoned.

"It's difficult. It's like you have to go out there and start applying for apartments," said Vickie Alvarez, whose sister and family lived in the building.

The handful of residents that live in these two buildings now have to start over, as they work to salvage their items that weren't destroyed. Alvarez says the Red Cross put her family up in a hotel for two days in Queens.

"She's 81. He's 90. It's difficult to start again. How do you start at this age?" she said.

The thick smoke from the fire and dozens of fire crews battling the heat could be seen from Chopper 2 on Monday afternoon.

"It started somewhere from the wall over there and then it fly all over," said Deon Kharran, who owns one of the damaged buildings.

Kharran said he quickly called 911 from the back of the building when he saw smoke, but in a matter of seconds, it quickly spread to the other building.

"When I came out in space of like five minutes, the flame was already through the roof. It goes like firecrackers," said Kharran.

Residents aren't the only ones picking up the pieces. Taqueria owner Bonifacio has his shop on the bottom of one of the buildings. He tells CBS New York he's only owned the shop for six months, which is named after his son.

Landlords and tenants are now dealing with financial setbacks.

"This is the only way I get money from the tenants to pay my mortgage. So that's my issue right now," said Kharran.

Department of Buildings inspectors issued full vacated orders to both buildings. The cause of fire is still under investigation.

You can email Shosh with Bronx story ideas by CLICKING HERE.