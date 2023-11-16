Watch CBS News
Union Square Holiday Market opens for 2023 season

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Union Square's annual Holiday Market opened Thursday with more than 150 vendors eager to sell the best gifts and treats.

Patrons can also find the city's largest Greenmarket, plus holiday offerings at restaurants, retailers and entertainment venues in the area.

The Holiday Market is closed on Thanksgiving. Otherwise, it's open every day through Christmas Eve.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 6:55 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

