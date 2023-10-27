Watch CBS News
Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park opens for 22nd season Friday

NEW YORK -- A New York City holiday tradition kicks off Friday.

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park returns for the 22nd season.

Chopper 2 was over the ice rink Thursday afternoon as finishing touches were put into place.

In addition to the free admission ice rink, the village will include the annual holiday market and the Lodge, a festive rinkside bar and food hall.

The rink and the Lodge will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through March 3. On weekends in November and December and on holidays, they will stay open until midnight.

The holiday market will wrap up on Jan. 2.

The date for the annual tree lightning has not yet been announced.

For more information, click here.

