Fast-moving storms leave path of destruction behind in Union

UNION, N.J. -- Fast-moving storms swept through the Tri-State Area on Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind a path of destruction in Union, New Jersey.

On Livingston Avenue North, a tree came down onto wires.

Crews were on the scene to cut it up and reopen the street, but downed wires created potentially dangerous conditions.

A block away, a huge tree snapped in front of Washington Elementary School. Thankfully, it didn't appear to cause any direct damage to the properties nearby.

More pictures and videos on social media show how strong the winds were.

Neighbors who live right across where that big tree fell and say in the 20 years they've lived here, they've never seen conditions this severe come without warning. They were for sure spooked by that tree snapping.

"Like a cannon shot," Union resident Scott Mehno said.

"My kids never want to go to the basement when there's a warning, but I tell them this could be real, so let's go down to the basement. But we didn't get any warning like that in this one. We saw severe thunderstorms but didn't expect this," Union resident Catherine Mehno said.

Not too far away, crews responded to a tree that fell on wires that sparked and set a patch of grass on fire.

There were also road closures and some flooding throughout the area. The state Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to drive carefully and keep those lights and wipers on -- it's much safer and it's New Jersey law.