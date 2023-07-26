Watch CBS News

Union residents surprised by strong storms

Rain and wind knocked out power for hundreds of New Jersey residents Tuesday. CBS New York's Kristie Keleshian spoke with people in Union who said they weren't expecting the storms to be so strong. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3K9QWWo
