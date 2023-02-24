Watch CBS News
Ukrainian Institute of America to host gathering marking 1 year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

A year later, war in Ukraine takes a toll
A year later, war in Ukraine takes a toll 06:17

NEW YORK -- Friday marks one year since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian people have battled back to defend their homeland against the brutal attack, but they have paid a great price. Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have died in the conflict, and the invasion created the biggest wave of refugees across Europe since World War II.

Friday, the Ukrainian Institute of America will host a gathering to honor those lost and recognize those fighting for Ukraine's freedom.

The open house will be held from 12-6 p.m. at the institute, which is located at 2 E. 79th St. on the Upper East Side.

Their president, Kathy Nalywajko, joined CBS2 to talk about how the Ukrainian community is holding up one year later and more.

For more information about the Ukrainian Institute of America's work and mission, visit ukrainianinstitute.org.

