Mom, 17-month-old daughter find safety in New York City after fleeing Ukraine

NEW YORK -- Since the start of the war in Ukraine one year ago, many Ukrainians sought refuge in the Tri-State Area.

They include a first-time mom who made the pilgrimage to safety while her husband stayed back to fight on the front lines.

Mariya Oliynyk and her 17-month-old daughter, Olivia, make music side by side in their cozy one-bedroom New York City apartment, a place she says she feels safe.

"Yes, very much, much more than in Ukraine," Oliynyk said.

Her journey to the United States began nearly a year ago in her home city of Lviv when Olivia was only 5 months old. Her husband, Volodymyr Oliynyk, an officer on the front lines in the Ukrainian Army, informed her war had begun.

"Immediately, I just covered all the windows with furniture," Oliynyk said.

Then, she focused on the most basic things. That included checking email and finding a renewed offer from Stony Brook University for a Fulbright Scholarship. Oliynyk is a composer for Ukraine-Terra Incognita Opera.

"I was doubting for half a year, should I go or should I don't?" she said. "Now I should really go because at least it's going to be safe for me."

She tried to get to the Polish border by train with her infant daughter held tight.

"It was impossible," she said.

Too many tried to do the same.

After several attempts, her husband secured a car for safer passage to Poland.

When they finally crossed over, she felt relieved. She says Polish volunteers picked them and asked, "Where do you want to go?"

From March through August, they moved around Poland and spent several months in the mountains.

Finally, in August, Oliynyk and Olivia made it to the Big Apple.

"First impression was very weird because we got here in the middle of summer and temperature was so hot for me," Oliynyk said.

They spent months moving from place to place -- Long Island, Staten Island, East Harlem.

Oliynyk and Olivia finally found their home away from home in November in Ukrainian Village, nestled in the East Village.

The Ukrainian Habitat Fund helped her secure the apartment at discounted rate.

Co-Founders and sisters Gabriella and Lydia Oros moved from Ukraine at 11 years old.

"We saw how difficult it is, you know, to be in a new country, to acclimate to the environment," Gabriella Oros said.

The 100% volunteer-run nonprofit helps Ukrainian refugees, especially women and children, find housing and guarantees leases get paid.

"We have families coming here with no money or little money," Lydia Oros said.

Finally, Oliynyk and Olivia are on their feet. Mom gets time to focus on composing when Olivia is with a babysitter.

Still, the reality of war weighs on Oliynyk every day.

"The biggest stress for this whole situation is for my husband. Because he's in a war zone," she said. "The biggest dream for me, the war to end and to meet him."

To make this duo a trio again.

Oliynyk's Fulbright Scholarship extends through May. At this time, she does plan to return to Ukraine if it is safe to do so.

To date, the Ukrainian Habitat Fund has helped 11 other families like Oliynyk's secure housing.