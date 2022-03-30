New Rochelle sending firefighting supplies to front lines in Ukraine

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Some much-needed equipment is being collected in Westchester County to be sent to Ukrainian firefighters on the front lines of the war.

On Wednesday, the New Rochelle Fire Department will load a truck with gear to be sent to Poland.

They are sending clothing, including 30 coats, 48 pairs of pants and 30 pairs of boots.

The donation also includes 80 firefighting hoods and 100 air masks.

The regional donation effort was put together by a Clifton, New Jersey firefighter who is originally from Ukraine.

