Taxi and Limousine Commission approves raise for Uber, Lyft drivers in New York City
NEW YORK -- Ride share drivers in New York City will get a pay raise starting next week.
Wednesday, the Taxi and Limousine Commission approved a nearly 9% raise for 80,000 Uber and Lyft drivers. They'll get a minimum pay of nearly $27 for a trip of up to 30 minutes.
This comes after Uber tried to block the pay raise in December by filing a lawsuit.
The new rates will go into effect on Monday.
