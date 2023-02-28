Tyler Flach sentenced to 25 years to life in deadly stabbing of Khasheen Morris outside LI strip mall

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Tyler Flach was sentenced to 25 years to life Tuesday for the deadly stabbing of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris in 2019 outside a Long Island strip mall.

Flach, who is now 21, was convicted last fall of intentionally murdering the teen in an after school brawl in Oceanside.

Flach was one of eight teens who attacked Morris and others, settling a score of a jealous friend because Morris had walked a girl home from a party.

The defense argued Flach didn't intend to kill Morris.

Flach spoke out for the first time during his sentencing Tuesday, saying it was an accident and he was sorry.