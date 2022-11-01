Tyler Flach found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Khaseen Morris outside Long Island strip mall

Tyler Flach found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Khaseen Morris outside Long Island strip mallget the free app
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Tyler Flach has been convicted of murder in the 2019 killing 16-year-old Khaseen Morris during a brawl outside a Long Island strip mall.
Guilty of highest count
CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff is at the courthouse, where she reports Flach has been found guilty of the highest count against him -- murder.
The case in court
Flach's lawyers did not deny he dealt the deadly blow. Instead, they argued he did not intend to kill Morris.
"Tyler Flach had no reason to intentionally take the life of this young man... One of punches, very sadly, pierced the chest of this man, only half a length of the knife," defense attorney Edward Sapone said.
Prosecutors, however, said, "it's murder and it's nothing else." They argued Flach "chose to cover his face" and "armed himself with a knife."
"The intent when you plunge a knife into the part of the body that allows you to live is murder," prosecutors added.
The deadly brawl was caught on camera back in September 2019 outside a strip mall in Oceanside.
Authorities said Morris had walked a girl home from school, prompting the jealousy-fueled melee.
Flach, who is now 21 years old, has been behind bars for three years and could spend the rest of his life there if convicted of murder. If convicted instead of manslaughter, the penalties start at five to 15 years.
Six of the other defendants in the brawl pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the attack. Charges are still pending against one other defendant.