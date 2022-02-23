Long Island hospital welcomes twins on Palindrome Tuesday
NEW YORK -- Parents in Rockville Centre welcomed some special deliveries on this special date.
Tuesday was dubbed "Twos-day" because in every country, no matter how you format it, the date reads the same backwards and forwards -- 2/22/22.
Fittingly, twins Renee and Nevaeh Warren were born at Catholic Health's Mercy Hospital on Tuesday morning. They arrived two minutes apart at 9:20 a.m. and 9:22 a.m.
At that same hospital, another baby, Logan Vasquez, was born exactly at 2:22 p.m.
