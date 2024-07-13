2 injured at Trump rally shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, in critical condition at Pittsburgh hospital

Attendee at Trump rally claims he saw the alleged shooter on a rooftop near the event Attendee at Trump rally claims he saw the alleged shooter on a rooftop near the event 03:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people injured after shots were fired at Donald Trump's rally in Butler are in critical condition at a hospital in Pittsburgh.

In a statement to KDKA-TV on Saturday night, Allegheny Health Network said two people injured at the rally were taken to Allegheny General Hospital. Their identities are unknown at this time.

Law enforcement cleared the hospital around 10:30 p.m., but there was a heavy police presence for hours beforehand. An Allegheny General Hospital helicopter was seen leaving the rally. No Secret Service was spotted at the hospital.

Former President Trump was rushed offstage after the shots were fired around 6:30 p.m. In a post on social media, he said that he was injured when a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear. The United States Secret Service said Trump is now safe.

Pennsylvania politicians, including Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, condemned the violence.

The Secret Service confirmed one attendee was killed and two others were critically injured. The shooter was fatally shot by a Secret Service sniper, law enforcement sources told CBS News.