Trump's arraignment, in photos: Supporters, protesters and heavy security at Miami federal courthouse
By Gina Martinez, Caroline Linton
/ CBS News
Former President Donald Trump appeared in court on Tuesday for his arraignment on federal charges.
Trump arrived at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami, Florida, at 1:50 p.m. —where he was greeted by both supporters and protesters— and pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents and alleged efforts to obstruct the investigation.
Groups of pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrators began gathering in the pre-dawn hours in front of the courthouse, according to CBS News Miami.
Trump was arraigned on felony counts related to his handling of documents, including some that allegedly involved "defense and weapons capabilities" and U.S. nuclear programs.
This is first time the U.S. Department of Justice has ever charged a former president with a crime.