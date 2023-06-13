Trump's arraignment, in photos: Supporters, protesters and heavy security at Miami federal courthouse

Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges Trump pleads not guilty at federal arraignment 09:47

Former President Donald Trump appeared in court on Tuesday for his arraignment on federal charges.

Trump arrived at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami, Florida, at 1:50 p.m. —where he was greeted by both supporters and protesters— and pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents and alleged efforts to obstruct the investigation.

Groups of pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrators began gathering in the pre-dawn hours in front of the courthouse, according to CBS News Miami.

Trump was arraigned on felony counts related to his handling of documents, including some that allegedly involved "defense and weapons capabilities" and U.S. nuclear programs.

This is first time the U.S. Department of Justice has ever charged a former president with a crime.

Here are some images of the historic scene:

Former President Donald Trump arriving at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday. Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump and others in court for his arraignment in federal court in downtown Miami. William J Hennessy Jr.

Former President Donald Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles after his arraignment in Miami federal court. Alon Skuy / Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump made a stop at popular Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana after his arraignment. CBS News Miami

Trump's motorcade at the Miami federal courthouse, where the former president was arraigned on 37 felony counts related to his handling of sensitive government documents BRENDAN MCDERMID / REUTERS

Dominic Santana of Miami is pushed out of the way by security officers as he tries to block former President Donald Trump's motorcade as it departs the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse after Trump was arraigned on charges of mishandling of classified documents on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Santana was detained by Miami Police. Octavio Jones / Getty Images

Police officers worked to secure the outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday in Miami. Chris O'Meara / AP

Hats, flags and other kinds of pro-Trump merchandise for sale outside the federal courthouse in Miami. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Federal officers on Tuesday guarded one of the entrances to the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami, before former President Donald Trump's arrival. Marta Lavandier / AP

Members of the media wait outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, hours before former President Donald Trump is set to appear in front of a judge for his arraignment on June 13, 2023. Alon Skuy / Getty Images

A Trump supporter holding a U.S. flag stood near the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. MARCO BELLO / REUTERS

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez met with police officers on Tuesday outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

A supporter of former President Donald Trump outside the courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Supporters and critics of Trump staged demonstrations Tuesday outside the courthouse before his arraignment in Miami. / Getty Images

A Department of Homeland Security police officer standing near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse before Trump's. / Getty Images