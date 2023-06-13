Watch CBS News
Politics

Trump's arraignment, in photos: Supporters, protesters and heavy security at Miami federal courthouse

By Gina Martinez, Caroline Linton

/ CBS News

Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges
Trump pleads not guilty at federal arraignment 09:47

Former President Donald Trump appeared in court on Tuesday for his arraignment on federal charges.

Trump arrived at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami, Florida, at 1:50 p.m. —where he was greeted by both supporters and protesters— and pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents and alleged efforts to obstruct the investigation. 

Groups of pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrators began gathering in the pre-dawn hours in front of the courthouse, according to CBS News Miami.

Trump was arraigned on felony counts related to his handling of documents, including some that allegedly involved "defense and weapons capabilities" and U.S. nuclear programs. 

This is first time the U.S. Department of Justice has ever charged a former president with a crime. 

Here are some images of the historic scene:

Former President Donald Trump Attends Federal Court On Espionage Act Charges
Former President Donald Trump arriving at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday.  Bloomberg/Getty Images
Trump in court
Donald Trump and others in court for his arraignment in federal court in downtown Miami. William J Hennessy Jr.
Former President Trump
Former President Donald Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles after his arraignment in Miami federal court. Alon Skuy / Getty Images
trump-inside-versailles-cnn-feed-6-13-23.jpg
Former President Donald Trump made a stop at popular Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana after his arraignment.  CBS News Miami
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse
Trump's motorcade at the Miami federal courthouse, where the former president was arraigned on 37 felony counts related to his handling of sensitive government documents BRENDAN MCDERMID / REUTERS
Former President Trump Is Arraigned On Federal Espionage Charges
Dominic Santana of Miami is pushed out of the way by security officers as he tries to block former President Donald Trump's motorcade as it departs the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse after Trump was arraigned on charges of mishandling of classified documents on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Santana was detained by Miami Police. Octavio Jones / Getty Images
Trump Classified Documents
Police officers worked to secure the outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday in Miami.  Chris O'Meara / AP
Trump Classified Documents
Hats, flags and other kinds of pro-Trump merchandise for sale outside the federal courthouse in Miami.  Rebecca Blackwell / AP
Trump Classified Documents
Federal officers on Tuesday guarded one of the entrances to the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami, before former President Donald Trump's arrival. Marta Lavandier / AP
Former President Trump Is Arraigned On Federal Espionage Charges
Members of the media wait outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, hours before former President Donald Trump is set to appear in front of a judge for his arraignment on June 13, 2023. Alon Skuy / Getty Images
A person wearing a t-shirt depicting former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a U.S. flag as he stands near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, in Miami
A Trump supporter holding a U.S. flag stood near the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. MARCO BELLO / REUTERS
Trump Classified Documents
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez met with police officers on Tuesday outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Miami.  Rebecca Blackwell / AP
Trump Classified Documents
A supporter of former President Donald Trump outside the courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. Rebecca Blackwell / AP
Former President Trump Is Arraigned On Federal Espionage Charges
Supporters and critics of Trump staged demonstrations Tuesday outside the courthouse before his arraignment in Miami. / Getty Images
Opponents and supporters of former President Donald Trump demonstrate outside the courthouse in Miami
Groups of pro-Trump and anti-Trump demonstrators began gathering in the pre-dawn hours in front of the courthouse. Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Former President Trump Is Arraigned On Federal Espionage Charges
A Department of Homeland Security police officer standing near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse before Trump's. / Getty Images
Former President Trump Is Arraigned On Federal Espionage Charges
Police tape marked the perimeter outside the federal courthouse before the former president's arrival. / Getty Images

First published on June 13, 2023 / 3:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.