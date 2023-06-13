Trump Arraignment
Denver Shooting
Lime Juice Burn
Beach Bear
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges, greets supporters
Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The Road," dies at 89
U.S. announces $325 million weapons package for Ukraine
Trump ready to tell his side of story in documents case, attorney says
10 wounded in Denver shooting near Nuggets' arena as fans celebrated
Tijuana mayor says she'll live at army base after threats, 7 bodies found
What is the Presidential Records Act, and how does it apply to Trump?
Inflation cooled to 4% in May, its slowest pace in 2 years
Rare Roman mausoleum unearthed at London development site
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Trump pleads not guilty at federal arraignment
Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges stemming from his alleged mishandling of classified documents. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane was inside the courtroom and has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On