Former President Donald Trump set to be arraigned in Miami federal court

MIAMI - Former President Donald Trump is set to make his first appearance in Miami federal court.

Tuesday afternoon a motorcade will escort Trump from his Trump National Doral resort to the Wilkie D. Fergusson Jr. courthouse in downtown Miami for his unprecedented arraignment at 3 p.m. on 37 charges related to what prosecutors said was his mishandling of classified documents.

"Depending on the crowd size we're going to determine what street closures or what detours are necessary but we really don't want to inconvenience anybody," said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

During a news conference Monday afternoon before the president arrived, Miami officials said police would use a unified command post to coordinate a police response to the crowd.

Morales said safety is paramount and all officers will be on high alert.

"Make no mistake. We are taking this event extremely seriously. We know the potential for things to take a turn for the worse. That's not the Miami way," he said.

Morales said any protests should be peaceful and civil.

"We're ready. Ready for it to be over and done," he said.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he was confident the city's police will be able to handle the crowds and any protests if they occur, citing officials' past experience during the George Floyd demonstrations that spanned several days.

"I have full faith and confidence our police will have the right action plan and resources in place," he said during the news conference. "We are prepared for what will happen tomorrow."

Security for Trump's court appearance includes U.S. Marshals, responsible for securing the courthouse and federal grounds; U.S. Secret Service, responsible for providing security for Trump as a former president; Miami police, responsible for securing the streets around the courthouse; and Miami-Dade police, who will provide added security around the courthouse, Trump National Doral, and the movement of Trump around the county.

The Florida Highway Patrol will help with road closures and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will also offer assistance.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Chief of Public Safety and Director of Miami-Dade Police Department Freddy Ramirez, released the following statement Monday regarding the county's safety and security plans:

"We are working to ensure the safety of all people in our community and provide little to no interruptions to those living, working, and commuting through the downtown area.

MDPD has not received any federal requests for security support. MDPD will provide support, assistance, and resources requested by our partners at the City of Miami Police Department, which has jurisdiction over downtown Miami and the Wilkie D. Ferguson Courthouse.

As of now, we are expecting regular service tomorrow (Tuesday) across MetroBus, MetroRail and MetroMover. MDPD is readying adjacent county facilities, buildings, and transit stations with additional security personnel to ensure safety for all users. Transit riders are encouraged to follow social media channels and rider alerts from the GoMiamiDade app for any service changes."

Trump supporters and those critical of him began staking out spots outside the federal courthouse in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday. It's quite possible no one will get a glimpse of him as he is expected to be moved through underground tunnels once he arrives.

"There are entrances into this building where people who work here use, they transport people in custody in the federal detention center," said federal attorney Chris Lomax.

Former FBI Special Agent Stuart Kaplan said Trump's court appearance will be different than his very public one in New York City.

"In the federal court system, which is policed by the United States Marshal Service, there are no electronic devices, no cellphones, no cameras, allowed into or onto the premises inside. So basically, you're going to see his motorcade gain access through a sally port, through the United States Marshal Service entrance, where they would typically bring in people in custody, and that's basically all you are going to see of him until such time as his team exits the building and whether or not he wants to make himself public," said Kaplan.

Kaplan said here's what we can expect for Trump's arraignment.

"The normal procedure will be, and I do this all the time, is that if I am self-surrendering a defendant, he will first go up to the United States Marshal Service office, he will be fingerprinted and photographed. Those fingerprints will be run through NCIC (National Crime Information Center), his photograph will be attached to his jacket, and then he will proceed up to the courtroom and the proceedings will start. These proceedings will be very quick."

Former US prosecutor David Weinstein said these initial Appearances normally last about 15 minutes. He thinks this one could be a bit longer. He said Trump is not expected to speak much during the hearing except to answer questions from the judge. In the hearing, they will also discuss pre-trial release plans. Weinstein said because we're dealing with a former president we are in uncharted territory.

"We're dealing with a unique individual here. He is escorted around and supervised by secret service," Weinstein said. "He's the former president of the United States. He's on television, social media, virtually almost every hour of every day. So everybody knows where he's going to be but I do think we're going see the government ask to have him surrender his passport. And he not be allowed to travel outside the United States," he said.

Following his arraignment, Trump will head to New Jersey for a fundraising event Tuesday night.