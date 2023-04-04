Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says "thorough investigation" led to Trump indictment

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told reporters Tuesday after the arraignment of former President Donald Trump that a "thorough investigation" led to his office's decision to charge Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

"This is the business capital of the world," Bragg said about New York City. "We regularly do cases involving false business statements. The bedrock of the basis for business integrity and a well-functioning business marketplace is accurate record-keeping."

Trump pleaded not guilty to the 34 felony counts.

Bragg conducted a grand jury investigation related to a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels made by Trump's former attorney and "fixer" Michael Cohen in the days before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied a sexual encounter with Daniels. Bragg's office announced last week that a grand jury had indicted the former president.

The indictment remained under seal ahead of Trump's arraignment, after which the charges against him were made public.